First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 804.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMBH shares. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

