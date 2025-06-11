First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,807,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $26,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after buying an additional 652,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 641,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,867,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

