First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000.

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

