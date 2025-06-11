First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 113,380.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after buying an additional 138,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 341,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 37,099 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 237,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMB opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

