Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fortive were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Fortive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 152,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,585 shares in the company, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FTV opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Fortive had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

