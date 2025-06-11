Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.07. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 174,200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Fortune Minerals Trading Up 8.3%

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

