Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.00. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $16.64, with a volume of 16,228 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

