FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Holdings Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 136,750.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $875.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

