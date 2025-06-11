FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Position Lifted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 118,250.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $12,819,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth about $7,902,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 102,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of BATS:FMAY opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $913.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.