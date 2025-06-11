FY2026 Earnings Forecast for BMY Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.04 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Wall Street Zen cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.5% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 49.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,305,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.