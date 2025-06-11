Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.71 and traded as high as $5.27. Gaia shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 47,328 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Gaia alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gaia

Gaia Trading Down 0.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $124.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.18 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. Analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gaia by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.