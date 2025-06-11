GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 41,509 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 8,368.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after purchasing an additional 709,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 706,518 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $45,177,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after purchasing an additional 280,892 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $42,440,000.

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of BOOT opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,657.31. This represents a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,078.08. This represents a 66.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $196.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $137.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

