GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 56,289 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 14,620.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,289 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,372,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,050,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StoneX Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $1,129,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,611,193.60. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $626,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,082 shares of company stock valued at $11,021,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

SNEX opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

