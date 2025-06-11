GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 57,228 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 20,810.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,228 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Whirlpool Stock Up 4.1%

WHR opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

