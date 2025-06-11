GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 93,002 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 5,758.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,002 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This trade represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This trade represents a 69.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:TNL opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

