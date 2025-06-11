GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1,245.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

