GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 130,477 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 3,315.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,477 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.