GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 71,648 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 6,996.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,648 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

