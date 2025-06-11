GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 78,808 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 10,855.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $91.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $227,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.58. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

