GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 8,642.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,853 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COLM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

