GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 12,484.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,146 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.2%

HRB opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

