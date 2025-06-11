GAMMA Investing LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 10,022.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,030 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1,710.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in GMS by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

GMS Stock Up 0.4%

GMS opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.62. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. This trade represents a 5.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

