GAMMA Investing LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7,695.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,943 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $88.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.