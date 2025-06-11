GAMMA Investing LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 3,695.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,245 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,929,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,164.88. This represents a 7.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,000 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

