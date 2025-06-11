GAMMA Investing LLC Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12,608.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

