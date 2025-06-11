GAMMA Investing LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 6,283.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,727 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.53. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

