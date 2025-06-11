GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 37,669 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 13,747.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,943 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in City were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of City by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.54. City Holding has a 52-week low of $99.79 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.28 million. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total transaction of $162,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,902.60. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $124,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,048. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,899 shares of company stock valued at $339,590 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

