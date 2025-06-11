GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 61,908 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 12,738.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,908 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 216,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.