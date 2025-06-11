GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 6,734.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,683 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 616,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after buying an additional 408,610 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,935,000 after buying an additional 1,046,617 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 242,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $111.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III acquired 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.83 per share, with a total value of $689,055.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

