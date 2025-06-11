GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 2,751.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HY. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $743.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.80 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.