Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 466,211 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,044 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 466,211 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,749 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.68.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

