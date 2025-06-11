Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genie Energy news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $51,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,586.80. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Genie Energy stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $618.29 million, a P/E ratio of 164.52 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $136.81 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

About Genie Energy

(Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.