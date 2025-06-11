Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 401.50 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 398.50 ($5.38). 580,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,480,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.50 ($5.34).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Genuit Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 376.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377. The firm has a market cap of £989.64 million, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuit Group plc will post 27.6836158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuit Group

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.