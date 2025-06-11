German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Position Cut by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $99,468.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,667.15. The trade was a 17.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 135 shares of company stock worth $5,246. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on German American Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GABC

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.