Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Trading 11.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Free Report) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. 715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Getlink alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Getlink

Getlink Stock Performance

About Getlink

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

(Get Free Report)

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France. The company operates through Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink segments. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getlink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.