Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $57.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.29 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,970,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,950,000 after purchasing an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,921 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,738,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,999,000 after buying an additional 1,588,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

