Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE GMED opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.88. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,007.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 62.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 932.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.