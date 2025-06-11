Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 41,024 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

