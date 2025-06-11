Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,823 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 18,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Graham by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $505.01 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.85. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Graham had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

