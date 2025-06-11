Grocery Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Nebius Group, Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, PepsiCo, and Starbucks are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the assortment and quantity of food products and related household items that a grocery retailer keeps on hand for sale. This inventory typically includes perishable goods such as produce, dairy, and meats alongside non-perishables like canned foods, grains, and cleaning supplies. Effective management of grocery stocks helps ensure product availability, minimize spoilage, and optimize overall inventory turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

NBIS traded up $4.45 on Monday, hitting $52.73. 27,719,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,067,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 3.25. Nebius Group has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $54.95.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,132,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,715,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.67. 2,130,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,928. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.97.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,009.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $993.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,342,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,234. Walmart has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $779.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.92.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.62. 4,389,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,418. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $127.75 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.06.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,953,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,840. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

