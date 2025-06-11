Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Shares Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $186.90 and last traded at $188.13. 191,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,578,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.02.

The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.51.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

