Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

HROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Harrow Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. Harrow has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

