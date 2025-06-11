HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

