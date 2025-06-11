Head to Head Survey: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) & SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $4.26 billion 4.15 $830.78 million $11.76 14.00 SiTime $229.99 million 22.20 -$93.60 million ($3.80) -56.64

This table compares First Solar and SiTime”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 32.41% 17.56% 11.46% SiTime -46.18% -10.12% -7.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Solar and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 1 5 24 2 2.84 SiTime 1 0 4 0 2.60

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $227.94, suggesting a potential upside of 38.47%. SiTime has a consensus price target of $215.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than SiTime.

Summary

First Solar beats SiTime on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

