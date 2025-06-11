Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Up 1.5%

HES stock opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.22. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $161.69.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock worth $91,845,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.16.

Read Our Latest Report on HES

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.