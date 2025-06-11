Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,048.74 ($27.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,144 ($28.95). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,096 ($28.30), with a volume of 539,987 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HIK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($34.56) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,984.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.74.

In other news, insider Victoria Hull sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($24.30), for a total transaction of £49,986 ($67,484.81). Also, insider Said Darwazah sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,138 ($28.86), for a total value of £296,390.94 ($400,149.78). Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals



At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.

