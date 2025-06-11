Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,048.74 ($27.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,144 ($28.95). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,096 ($28.30), with a volume of 539,987 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on HIK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($34.56) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Victoria Hull sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($24.30), for a total transaction of £49,986 ($67,484.81). Also, insider Said Darwazah sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,138 ($28.86), for a total value of £296,390.94 ($400,149.78). Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.