Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $43.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.68.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Hub Group Stock Up 1.4%

HUBG stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.15. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hub Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

