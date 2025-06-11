IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at JMP Securities

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IAC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. IAC has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IAC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 922.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

