IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IDACORP by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $120.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

