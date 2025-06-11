IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Trading Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 1,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

IDW Media Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

